Ga. lawmakers demand answers from Postmaster General on mail issues

By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A group of lawmakers are pushing the U.S. Postal Service for answers over slow delivery and stolen mail.

Quite a few Georgians are experiencing stolen mail, misdelivered mail, unexplainable mail service delays, and even closures of post offices during standard business hours. That’s why a bipartisan group of 13 Georgia U.S. House members are demanding answers from the Postmaster General.

The letter consists of eight questions regarding the service breakdown in Georgia ahead of the holidays.

One question asked to the Postmaster General includes, “How many complaints from the state of Georgia were received by USPS in fiscal years 2022 and 2023?”

Another question asks, “what steps is USPS taking to reduce instances of mail theft?”

Georgia Congressman Mike Collins said, “Our constituents are taxpayers and customers of USPS. They depend upon the agency to fulfill its mission, and when it does not, to provide top-tier customer service. That’s why we’re concerned by reports from our constituents, including local elected officials, about the failure of USPS to respond to complaints with actions — and not just words.”

Collins requested that the Postmaster reply to his eight questions by January 8th, 2024. According to the AJC, the postal service said it received the letter and would reply to his office.

The letter and questions submitted to the postmaster can be read below.

