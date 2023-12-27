Tell Me Something Good
Man arrested after trespassing at Leon County Detention Facility

Christian Liljestrand, 27, was allegedly searching for an object he was told was hidden within the facility, according to Leon County Sheriff's Office.(MGN)
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was arrested on Wednesday for trespassing at the Leon County Detention Facility (LCDF), according to Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly before 10:45 a.m., LCSO says LCDF staff observed 27-year-old Christian Liljestrand attempting to gain access to the premises.

During a routine perimeter check of the facility, a LCDF Corrections Officer saw Liljestrand digging a hole under a restricted fencing area, near the rear side of the facility, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigation revealed that Liljestrand was allegedly looking for an “object he was told was hidden within the facility,” the sheriff’s office says.

He was arrested without incident and booked into the Leon County Detention Facility where he faces a trespassing structure or conveyance charge, according to the sheriff’s office.

