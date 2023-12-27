Man arrested after trespassing at Leon County Detention Facility

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was arrested on Wednesday for trespassing at the Leon County Detention Facility (LCDF), according to Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly before 10:45 a.m., LCSO says LCDF staff observed 27-year-old Christian Liljestrand attempting to gain access to the premises.

During a routine perimeter check of the facility, a LCDF Corrections Officer saw Liljestrand digging a hole under a restricted fencing area, near the rear side of the facility, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigation revealed that Liljestrand was allegedly looking for an “object he was told was hidden within the facility,” the sheriff’s office says.

He was arrested without incident and booked into the Leon County Detention Facility where he faces a trespassing structure or conveyance charge, according to the sheriff’s office.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.