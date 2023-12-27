Tell Me Something Good
Pistons lose NBA single-season record 27 straight games, falling to Nets 118-112

Detroit Pistons coach Monty Williams argues a call with referee Derrick Collins (11) during...
Detroit Pistons coach Monty Williams argues a call with referee Derrick Collins (11) during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)(AP)
By The Associated Press and LARRY LAGE
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have made NBA history.

Detroit became the league’s first team to lose 27 straight games in a season, falling 118-112 to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.

The Nets beat the Pistons on Saturday in Brooklyn, handing them their 26th consecutive defeat to match the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers for the most losses in a row within one season.

Detroit no longer shares the unwanted mark.

Next up is the overall record of 28 straight losses, set by the Philadelphia 76ers from late in the 2014-15 season through early 2015-16.

At least matching the record seems likely with a game Thursday night against the NBA-leading Boston Celtics on the road.

The game against Brooklyn, like the season, started with some hope.

Detroit led 9-1 and had a 14-point lead in the first quarter before poor shooting, defense coupled with turnovers paved the way for Brooklyn to extend the Motor City’s misery.

The Nets outscored the Pistons by 13 in the second quarter to lead 61-54 at halftime.

Cade Cunningham scored 18 of his 41 points in the third quarter and made a 3-pointer early in the fourth to give Detroit a 97-92 lead.

Just as fans who nearly filled Little Caesars Arena started cheering with passion heard at a playoff game, the Nets went on a 13-0 run to take the lead for good.

Cunningham did his part to give the team a shot to finally win, but he didn’t have much help and even he had a turnover

Bojan Bogdanovic did score 23 points before fouling out and after leaving Cam Johnson wide open for a 3-pointer that gave Brooklyn a six-point lead with 1:40 to go. Jaden Ivey, the No. 5 pick overall last year, missed 9 of 12 shots as the Nets backed off him and welcomed the guard to shoot.

In the final minute, fed-up fans started to chant, “Sell the team! Sell the team!” though Pistons owner Tom Gores was not in the building to hear it.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

