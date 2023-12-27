Record-breaking $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot claimed in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A record-breaking $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot has been claimed by a Florida group.

On Wednesday, the Florida Lottery announced Saltines Holdings, LLC claimed the monumental jackpot from a drawing held on August 8.

The group chose to take the winnings home as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $794,248,882, according to the Florida Lottery.

“This series of 32 rollovers from April to August has not only captured national attention but has also contributed a staggering $73.4 million to further education in Florida,” said the Florida Lottery.

The winning ticket, which was claimed at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee, matched all five of the white balls and the Mega Ball number, according to the Florida Lottery.

The winning Mega Millions Quick Pick ticket was purchased from a Publix store located in Neptune Beach, according to the Florida Lottery.

The store that sold the winning Mega Millions ticket received a $100,000 bonus commission, per the Florida Lottery.

