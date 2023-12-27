Seminoles confident in Brock Glenn leading the offense

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s safe to say neither Georgia nor Florida State thought they’d be meeting each other in the Orange Bowl this year. The back-to-back defending National Champion Bulldogs saw their 29-game win streak snap in Atlanta in the SEC Championship game, while the Seminoles are the first undefeated Power 5 conference champion not to make it to the college football playoff.

So like it or not, Hard Rock Stadium is where these two are wrapping up their 2023 campaigns.

Georgia looks like they’ll have all but two starters for this game, while the Seminoles are set to be without the majority of their starters, and that’s going to be felt most on offense, starting from the top.

Brock Glenn, who started the ACC Championship game, is now QB1, but this staff has believed in Glenn since day one, and now it’s his time to shine.

“When Brock first got here, when he came in the spring, I thought as a freshman quarterback, he was the most dedicated to preparation I’d seen in a long time,” said Florida State offensive coordinator Alex Atkins. “What I’m impressed with is how we haven’t had to limit him because he understands the big picture of it. Now it’s just about building the offense to the things he does well and make sure our point of accountability is putting him in situations where he can have success with things he feels comfortable with.”

Saturday’s game is set for a 4 p.m. kick.

