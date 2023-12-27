Something Good - Local church donates cold weather gear

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This something good is a little Christmas weekend kindness!

A Tallahassee church went out into the community to spread some positive and helpful holiday cheer.

The Greater Empowerment Temple went into the community and gave out blankets, gloves, hoods and hats to keep folks warm in these chilly winter months.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.