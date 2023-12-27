Tell Me Something Good
Something Good - Local church donates cold weather gear

By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This something good is a little Christmas weekend kindness!

A Tallahassee church went out into the community to spread some positive and helpful holiday cheer.

The Greater Empowerment Temple went into the community and gave out blankets, gloves, hoods and hats to keep folks warm in these chilly winter months.

