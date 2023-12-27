Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

What’s Brewing - Barbie through the years

The Leon County Public Library is set to present an exhibit “Barbie Through the Years” showcase from one of its own librarians, Deidre Baldwin.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing!

The Leon County Public Library is set to present an exhibit “Barbie Through the Years” showcase from one of its own librarians, Deidre Baldwin.

The doll exhibit will feature Baldwin’s collection of Barbies sold in different decades from the past 30 years, followed by her many accessories and clothes.

The display will run until December 31 at the LeRoy Collins Library in Tallahassee.

For those interested, click here to view the available exhibit times.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver and the two passengers sustained minor injuries, per FHP.
Tallahassee fire truck overturns in Tuesday morning crash
Doak Campbell Stadium on June 13, 2023.
More than 20 Florida State athletes opt-out ahead of 2023 Orange Bowl
A fire took place at a three-story abandoned hotel near West Tennessee Street Tuesday morning,...
Fire occurs at three-story abandoned hotel on West Tennessee Street
The outside lane is currently closed and FHP advises everyone to use caution in the area due...
Right shoulder closed on I-10 in Suwannee County due to Tractor trailer catching fire following tire blow out
Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker (18) prepares to pass during the first half of N.C....
Florida State will turn to No. 3 quarterback as Tate Rodemaker opts out for Orange Bowl vs. Georgia

Latest News

A record-breaking $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot has been claimed by a Florida group.
Record-breaking $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot claimed in Florida
The Leon County Public Library is set to present an exhibit “Barbie Through the Years”...
What's Brewing - Barbie through the years
Feeling cooler today with plenty of clouds
Austin's First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, December 27
Doak Campbell Stadium on June 13, 2023.
More than 20 Florida State athletes opt-out ahead of 2023 Orange Bowl