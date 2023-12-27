What’s Brewing - Barbie through the years

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing!

The Leon County Public Library is set to present an exhibit “Barbie Through the Years” showcase from one of its own librarians, Deidre Baldwin.

The doll exhibit will feature Baldwin’s collection of Barbies sold in different decades from the past 30 years, followed by her many accessories and clothes.

The display will run until December 31 at the LeRoy Collins Library in Tallahassee.

For those interested, click here to view the available exhibit times.

