All lanes closed on U.S. 90 at Appleyard Drive due to multi-vehicle crash

A multi-vehicle crash occurred Thursday morning on U.S. Highway 90 east at Appleyard Drive, causing all lanes to close, according to the Florida Department of Transportation’s Florida 511 website.(The City of Tallahassee)
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A multi-vehicle crash occurred Thursday morning on U.S. Highway 90 east at Appleyard Drive, causing all lanes to close, according to the Florida Department of Transportation’s Florida 511 website.

The start time of the crash incident was 8:12 a.m., according to FL 511.

This story will be updated as we learn more.

