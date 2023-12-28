Alleged robbery attempt on Wednesday leaves one injured, suspect on the lamb

Tell Me Something Good
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was shot Wednesday night after someone allegedly attempted to rob him, according to Tallahassee Police Department.

Just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Old Saint Augustine Road after receiving reports of gunshots heard in the area, according to TPD.

The map below depicts the area where officers were dispatched:

Officers searched the area and found evidence that a shooting occurred, according to the police department. WCTV learned that the evidence found in the area included glass.

A short time later, TPD says a man arrived at a hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the arm. According to TPD, a man allegedly attempted to rob the victim just before the shooting happened.

Currently, there are no suspects and no arrests have been made, per TPD.

This is an ongoing investigation, the police department says, and anyone with information should call TPD at 850-891-4200 or Crime Solvers at 850-574-TIPS.

The shooting incident is the 110th shooting to take place this year, according to our internal crime tracker.

