Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Basic budgeting tips to better manage your finances

87% of people report that budgeting helps them stay out of debt
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Consumer.gov recommends those who are looking to better manage their money in the new year to start by making a simple budget.

You can do so by first writing down all your monthly expenses to get a good picture of where the money goes.

Once your monthly needs are known, you can then choose a straightforward plan to stay on track.

One popular plan is called the 50/30/20 budget. It makes room for both needs and wants and is simple to understand and implement:

  • 50% of take-home pay covers needs like housing and groceries
  • 30% covers wants, like dining and travel
  • 20% covers savings and debt repayment

With this plan, consumers know where their money is going plus it allows for a little fun.

Any monies unspent or received unexpectedly, like a gift or a bonus, can be funneled into savings and investments.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lavonte Seward Jr
Domestic disturbance leads to Lowndes Co. father suspected in fatal shooting of 13-year-old son
A record-breaking $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot has been claimed by a Florida group.
Record-breaking $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot claimed in Florida
A multi-vehicle crash occurred Thursday morning on U.S. Highway 90 east at Appleyard Drive,...
Motorcyclist left with serious injuries following multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 90 at Appleyard Drive
Christian Liljestrand, 27, was allegedly searching for an object he was told was hidden within...
Man arrested after trespassing at Leon County Detention Facility
Doak Campbell Stadium on June 13, 2023.
More than 20 Florida State athletes opt-out ahead of 2023 Orange Bowl

Latest News

It’s almost time to ring in the new year and WCTV has you covered with celebrations taking...
Ring in the New Year with these events in Big Bend, South Georgia
This Sept. 26, 2005 photo shows a view of downtown Savannah, Ga., from Drayton Tower's...
World population up 75 million this year, topping 8 billion by Jan. 1
For the last few years, Mary Peterson has hand written thousands of greeting cards and sent...
96-year-old handwrites 8,000 Christmas cards to military members
A South Carolina woman is celebrating her 109th birthday. (WACH)
Woman known for her sweet tooth celebrates her 109th birthday