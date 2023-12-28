Tell Me Something Good
Holiday fan favorite ‘Allison Christmas Spectacular’ is more than a light show

By Abraiya Ruffin
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A holiday decor show that started off as a way to deliver joy and bring families together is doing so much more to pour light into the community.

The Allison Christmas Spectacular light show, a holiday fan favorite created by Havana resident Daniel Allison, is now in its 16th year.

“Always wanted to plaster the lights on everything you could every tree every bush the house I mean everything you could see just put lights on it,” Allison said.

With over 5 months of preparation and 700,000 lights, dozens of cars fill the road every year to catch a glimpse of the magical Christmas beams, but Allison says they are more than a light show.

The true effort behind the scenes is what counts. Allison is looking for ways to use this platform as a way to help others.

“We look for whoever is in need, for anything, baby items, we look for the pregnancy centers as well,” he said.

Donation boxes and wheel barrels are set up on both sides of the street and as residents ride through they can drop off canned goods, money, clothes or basic everyday needs.

“We do have our food drive, and we love to have a tangible impact on the community,” Allison said.

The Allison family also teams up with many nonprofits and local churches to give back to families in need, and one pastor said being a part of this means everything to him.

“A lot of folks in our community are really facing some tough times and we’re glad to be a sharing working part of that with them so it’s exciting,” said Pastor Bobby Steele.

Many have donated to the spectacular, with more than 1,200 pounds of food and other household items in so far this season. Allison says the goal is to continue to grow and give back, but the family can’t do it alone.

Donations are welcome year-round and anyone in the spirit of giving can find more information online at allisonchristmasspectacular.com.

