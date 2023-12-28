JetBlue making its way to Tallahassee International Airport

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new air service is set to make its way to the Capital City soon.

On January 4, the City of Tallahassee will welcome JetBlue as the newest air service provider at Tallahassee International Airport (TLH), according to the City.

“As we enter the New Year, I am excited to welcome JetBlue to Florida’s Capital City,” said Mayor John Daily. “This new service is the result of strategic investments in our airport and a focus on building strong business relationships to bring value to our community and further establish Tallahassee as a hub for economic activity.”

The new service will provide daily, nonstop service between TLH and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), offering a capacity of up to 162 seats, according to the City.

The City says JetBlue, known for its low fares and great service, features the most legroom in coach; fast, free and unlimited high-speed Fly-Fi; complimentary name-brand snacks and drinks; and seatback entertainment at every seat.

The local community is also invited to join the City on January 4 for a celebration and reception to mark the newest JetBlue route. It will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the main airport terminal, according to the City, with the first inbound flight landing at 9:40 a.m.

