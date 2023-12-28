In The Kitchen: Chef Leon Brunson

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon Brunson a professional chef based in Tallahassee whose popular restaurant Leon’s at Lake Ella is go-to for foodies who enjoy fresh, eclectic and delicious cuisine.

Chef Brunson says his cooking is influenced by his southern roots, international techniques and flavors of the world and you certainly can taste it in his culinary creations.

I took a trip to Leon’s at Lake Ella to learn how to make his Thai Curry Mushrooms on Toast and a sweet, nutty bread pudding that can only be described as delectable!

Thai Curry Mushrooms on Toast

Ingredients:

● 16 oz Button Mushrooms, or assorted blend of mushrooms, thinly sliced

● ⅛ C extra virgin olive oil

● 4 garlic cloves, minced

● 2 shallots, diced

● ¼ cup of either Cream Sherry, Marsala, Madeira

● 1 cup blistered cherry tomatoes

● ½ cup heavy whipping cream, or coconut milk

● 2 teaspoons red curry paste

● 1lb fresh spinach

● 1 lime, juiced and zested

● 1 tablespoon fresh herbs

● Salt and pepper to taste

● 2 teaspoons chili oil

● Toasted bread of your choice.

Instructions 1. Preheat a pan, preferably a cast-iron skillet or a stainless steel pan, on a medium high heat. 2. Pour the oil into the pan, and add the thinly sliced mushrooms into the pan. Season with salt and pepper, and stir. Allow the mushrooms to cook for 5-7 minutes on a medium heat. 3. Moving the mushrooms to the back of the pan, add the minced garlic, and diced shallot, to the pan, cooking them into fragrant, 2 minutes. 4. Deglaze the pan with the cream sherry, Marsala, or Madeira, and allow the alcohol to reduce till the pan is nearly dry, 4 minutes. 5. Stir in the blistered tomatoes, heavy cream, and curry paste, and continue to cook down for another 5 minutes. 6. Fold in the fresh spinach, and cook until wilted. Season with salt and pepper. 7. Finish with the juice and zest of one lime, and a tablespoon of fresh herbs. 8. Serve over a piece of crusty bread, and garnish with chili oil

Watch Chef Brunson make Thai Curry Mushrooms on Toast here:

Bread Pudding

Ingredients:

● 1 quart heavy whipping cream

● 2 cups milk

● 250 grams sugar

● 1 tablespoon vanilla extract

● ¼ c maple

● 1 tablespoon cinnamon

● ½ teaspoon nutmeg

● 4 whole eggs

● 1 egg yolks

● A pinch of salt.

● ½ loaf of a sweet bread, brioche, challah, white bread, cut into 2 inch cubes.

1. Heat oven to 300 degrees. In a saucepan over medium heat, warm cream, milk, vanilla, maple syrup, cinnamon, nutmeg sugar and salt. Continue cooking until the mixture reaches a low boil, or around 180 degrees. Allow to cool, and set aside. 2. Meanwhile, butter a 4-6 cup baking dish and fill it with cubed bread, 3. Once the mixture has cooled, temper in beaten eggs and yolks, and pour mixture over the bread. Press down to allow the custard to go all throughout the bread. Allow to sit overnight, or head straight into the oven, 4. Bake covered at 300° for 90 minutes. 5. Once center hits 140° turn oven up to 325° and bake uncovered til center reaches 185° 6. Serve with whiskey caramel, and candied pecans.

Whiskey Caramel Sauce

Ingredients:

● 1 14oz can of sweetened condensed milk, label removed.

● ¼ Cup Whiskey

● Heavy whipping cream, if needed

1. Place the can on its side in a large pot. Fill the pot with room temperature water, making sure the water level is at least 2 inches above the can. It is vital that the can is submerged completely. 2. Set the pot over high heat and bring to a simmer. Reduce heat, and simmer for 2 hours for light, golden caramel, and up to 3 hours for dark, robust caramel. Check the pot every 30 minutes to ensure water level stays above can. 3. Using a pair of tongs, remove the can from water, and set on a wire rack to cool to room temperature. Do not attempt to open the can while still hot; this can cause pressurized hot caramel to spray. 4. Open the can into a small sauce pot, add the whiskey and cook for 5-10 minutes. Add the heavy whipping cream for a creamier consistency.

Watch Chef Brunson make Bread Pudding here:

