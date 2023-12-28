Tell Me Something Good
Kwanzaa Day 3 Ujima: Collective work and responsibility

WALB News 10's Riley Armant tells us how this tradition wrapped in rich African American history is being celebrated right here in the Good Life City.(WMTV)
By Riley Armant
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) — As the third day of Kwanzaa 2023 – the African American holiday that starts the day after Christmas and ends on January 1st.

Ujima is the third day of Kwanzaa and it means collective work and responsibility. The overall goal? Building and maintaining community and solving the community’s problems together.

“That leaves us with the overall principle of what we can do with that and rather than just doing something; rather than everybody struggling on their own, they decide to do some things collectively,” H. Tia Juana Malone, Cultural Education Worker, said.

Kwanzaa aligns itself with the new year and the language is taken from the East African language of Kiswahili. The holiday began in California in 1966 and then moved all across the country.

“What we do on the last day, which is also the first day of the year is we’ve collected, we’ve done what we’ve done and we’ve collected seeds from each day and on January 1st, rather than making a New Year’s resolution,” Malone said.

Malone is encouraging those who want to learn and observe to come out on Thursday night.

“It’s not just seven days that it is a yearlong work. If people want to sing or dance or do whatever, that’s what they can do,” Malone said.

Ujima celebrations begin at 6 p.m. on Dec. 28 at Seed Nation in downtown Albany. The rest of the holidays will be celebrated as such: Ujamaa will be a moving effort involving different businesses in the area.

Nia is out in a garden — the host, Ernest, is processing the certification of Master Gardener at UGA.

Imani, the day of faith, and the last day will be back at Seed Nation.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

