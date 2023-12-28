Lt. Gov. Burt Jones says home swatted, bomb threat called into his office

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Lt. Gov. Burt Jones said his home was “swatted” Wednesday night and on Thursday morning, a bomb threat was called into his office — joining a slew of Georgia lawmakers that were also hit with prank 911 calls.

Jones said no one was hurt and he also commended law enforcement.

Last night, my home was “swatted”. This morning, a bomb threat was called to my office. Thankfully everyone is safe, and I commend our local law enforcement officers for their professionalism. Let me be clear — I will not be intimidated by those attempting to silence me. We will… — Burt Jones (@burtjonesforga) December 28, 2023

“Let me be clear — I will not be intimidated by those attempting to silence me,” Jones wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “We will put an end to this madness. We are in full compliance with law enforcement, and I am confident that those responsible will be brought to justice and be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Several other lawmakers, including U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia), were also targets of recent swatting calls. Greene also said Thursday on X, formerly Twitter, that both of her daughters had been swatted.

RELATED: Marjorie Taylor Greene targeted by failed Christmas swatting attempt

RELATED: Three Georgia lawmakers claim they were swatted over the holidays

Swatting is defined as making a prank call to emergency services to bring a large number of armed officers to a particular address.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr released the following statement on X, formerly Twitter:

The recent swatting incidents are detestable. Regardless of whether the targets are public officials, private citizens, Republicans or Democrats, these are not harmless pranks - they are dangerous crimes that could result in serious injury to all involved. Anytime law enforcement has to pursue a hoax, they are taken away from keeping people safe. My office has communicated with our law enforcement partners and stands ready to assist as appropriate.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.