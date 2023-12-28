Tell Me Something Good
New Year’s Eve Countdown Downtown returns to Capital City; ‘The best party in 200 years,’ local leaders say

Tallahassee’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration has returned but this year, a little differently in celebration of 200 years of the capital city.(Pexels)
By Abraiya Ruffin
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration has returned but this year it is set to take place slightly different in celebration of the capital city’s upcoming 200th birthday.

The New Year’s Eve Countdown Downtown will not only feature two firework shows, two live performances from Brown Goose and Lili Forbes, local vendors, food trucks and more, but a 200-pound ball drop as well!

Iron Vault Strength participants from the Tallahassee Highland Games is set to toss the 200-pound ball to celebrate the city’s upcoming bicentennial year.

Brett Fain, owner of Tallahassee Highland Games, holds a 260-pound ball.
Brett Fain, owner of Tallahassee Highland Games, holds a 260-pound ball.(WCTV)

Training can take up to a year before someone is ready to lift the heavy balls but these pros have been doing it for 10 to 15 years.

The NYE celebration will take place Sunday, December 31, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Cascades Park.

