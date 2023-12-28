Ring in the New Year with these events in Big Bend, South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s almost time to ring in the new year and WCTV has you covered with celebrations taking place locally in South Georgia and the Big Bend on New Year’s Eve! A few New Years events are listed as well.

The list will be updated as we learn more.

FLORIDA

Tallahassee December 31 , community members are invited to attend Tallahassee’s primer Bicentennial event. The free event will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will feature two firework shows, performances by Brown Goose and Lili Forbes, illuminated dancers, local vendors, food trucks, 360 photo experiences and more. New Year’s Eve Bicentennial Countdown Downtown : Taking place at Cascades Park on, community members are invited to attend Tallahassee’s primer Bicentennial event. The free event will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will feature two firework shows, performances by Brown Goose and Lili Forbes, illuminated dancers, local vendors, food trucks, 360 photo experiences and more. Iron Vault Strength from the Tallahassee Highland Games in Action will also be in attendance at the Bicentennial Countdown Downtown with some of their strongest people in the world, tossing a 200 lb. ball to celebrate 200 years of the Tallahassee community! Restaurants that will also be celebrating in the area include Charlie Park, The Edison, Hayward House, Poco Vino, 1903, Governors Club, Chucks Fish, The Huntsman, and Eve on Adams. December 31 from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at the Women’s Club, located at 1513 Cristobal Drive. Jeff Sumrall will be performing live. Tickets purchased in advance are $25 and tickets at the door are $30. New Year’s Eve Dance Party : The Women’s Club is set to host a NYE’s Dance Party onfrom 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at the Women’s Club, located at 1513 Cristobal Drive. Jeff Sumrall will be performing live. Tickets purchased in advance are $25 and tickets at the door are $30.

Gadsden County January 1 , the event will feature food, fun, games and fellowship. It will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Hebron Park, located at 2162 Fantana Trail in Quincy. 3rd annual New Year’s Day Brunch in the Park : Taking place on, the event will feature food, fun, games and fellowship. It will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Hebron Park, located at 2162 Fantana Trail in Quincy.

Franklin County December 31 , the Gibson Inn in Apalachicola will host a pearl drop party from 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at the Franklin Cafe. The event is free and will feature live entertainment by Jeremiah Hoover, Lee Pilcher Band and a champagne toast along with the pearl drop at midnight. New Year’s Eve Pearl Drop Party : Taking place, the Gibson Inn in Apalachicola will host a pearl drop party from 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at the Franklin Cafe. The event is free and will feature live entertainment by Jeremiah Hoover, Lee Pilcher Band and a champagne toast along with the pearl drop at midnight.

Suwannee County December 29 through December 31 , the Suwannee Music Park is inviting the community out to join them for live music and firework show once midnight strikes at 3076 95th Drive in Live Oak. New Year’s Eve Celebration : Taking place, the Suwannee Music Park is inviting the community out to join them for live music and firework show once midnight strikes at 3076 95th Drive in Live Oak.

Wakulla County December 31 . Taking place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., delights will be available for those interested. From 8 p.m. to midnight will be a night of music, dancing and the countdown experience. Tickets are $25 per person for those interested in midnight toast. New Year’s Special : The Lodge at Wakulla Springs is inviting the public to ring in the New Year with them on. Taking place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., delights will be available for those interested. From 8 p.m. to midnight will be a night of music, dancing and the countdown experience. Tickets are $25 per person for those interested in midnight toast.



GEORGIA

Valdosta December 31 , the amusement park is inviting the community out to join them for a fireworks viewing at 8 p.m. It is included with park admission or seasonal passes. Wild Adventures’ Family First Night Celebration : Taking place, the amusement park is inviting the community out to join them for a fireworks viewing at 8 p.m. It is included with park admission or seasonal passes. January 1 . The race begins at 9 a.m. The cost is $15 to register and registration ends December 31 at 2:59 p.m. New Year’s Day 5k : Valdosta State University’s cross country teams are hosting a 5k race on. The race begins at 9 a.m. The cost is $15 to register and registration ends December 31 at 2:59 p.m.



