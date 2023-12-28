Tallahassee business celebrates Kwanzaa with community events

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday is the second day of Kwanzaa, and a local African shop is celebrating with community events to educate the community.

“These principles are important to our everyday lives,” said General Manager of Halisi Africa Bryant Shaw. “It’s not just something to practice for a week at the end of the year.”

The first principle is Umoja, meaning Unity. The second principle is Kujichagulia, meaning self-determination. Shaw said this principle is also important for young people.

“They have the ability to choose and decide on their own future,” Shaw said. “This is something that, historically, we haven’t always had the opportunity to do.”

The other principles are Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility), Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics), Nia (Purpose), Kuumba (Creativity) and Imani (Faith).

“Unifying as a people to build our communities in a way that will be self-sustaining, and allow for our future generations to grow and be successful,” Shaw said.

Halisi Africa is doing events for the next several days to commemorate and educate people on the principles of Kwanzaa. You can find more about those events on their website.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.