Tallahassee Fire Department talks firework safety ahead of New Year’s weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida law states that fireworks are legal three days out of the year. Two of those days are New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Fire safety officials advise residents to be mindful of the safety risks that come with igniting displays at home instead of attending a professional fireworks show.

The Tallahassee Fire Department has seen an uptick in calls around New Year’s weekend regarding fires and injuries related to fireworks, according to TFD Public Information Officer Todd Inserra.

“We want people to realize the dangers that come with using fireworks. It’s easy to see the fire danger that fireworks bring, but also it could be a health problem where we see a lot of medical emergencies at the time,” he said.

Over recent years, the most common injuries have been to the eyes and extremities, according to Inserra.

Fireworks seller Craig Dennis said it’s important to maintain a safe distance of 20 to 50 feet when handling fireworks. He owns Ashley Pyrotechnics, a licensed and insured fireworks company in Tallahassee.

“I always tell people to consider fireworks, whether they’re on the ground or wherever, this is like a loaded gun. I mean it’s gunpowder here and an effect. You never look down the barrel of a loaded gun, well you never look down the barrel of a firework,” Dennis said.

The fire department shared these tips to have a safe new years celebration:

Make sure to place fireworks on solid ground.

Purchase fireworks from reputable vendors.

Light fireworks one at a time.

Do not let children light fireworks.

