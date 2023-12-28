Thursday's cold front set to deliver chilly temperatures for this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A cold front will sweep across the area on Thursday bringing cooler weather with sunny skies for Friday through Sunday.

Starting mostly cloudy today with gradual clearing of the clouds throughout the day. High temperatures will reach the mid-60s. Mostly clear skies overnight tonight with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. High temperatures on Friday will reach only the mid-50s.

A light freeze with areas of frost will be possible for overnight Friday into Saturday morning as temperatures dip into the low to mid-30s. For overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, that light freeze is more probable with lows near 30 degrees.

A few showers will be possible on Monday as another, weaker cold front sweeps across the region. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s with morning lows in the upper 30s for the first half of next week.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

