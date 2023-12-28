Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

WCTV talks 2023 capital city crime and shooting trends with Tallahassee Police Chief

How many shootings took place this year, and what are Tallahassee Police doing to try to minimize gun violence?
Loved ones host a balloon release in memory of two Tallahassee sisters killed in double homicide.
Loved ones host a balloon release in memory of two Tallahassee sisters killed in double homicide.(Sam Thomas/WCTV)
By Brianna Shaw
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With the new year approaching, city leaders and the Eyewitness News team are examining capital city crime trends in 2023.

The newsroom has an internal tracker we use to keep track of shootings in Tallahassee. We understand the public concern with gun violence, so we have kept a close eye on trends this year. We’ll share those findings with you today.

We are also speaking with Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell about the department’s understanding of crime statistics this year and approach to combatting the issue. You’ll also hear from the local chapter of the Urban League nonprofit on their joint efforts with TPD to keep guns off the streets.

Tune in to Eyewitness News at 5 and 6 p.m. for the full story. This article will also be updated this evening with all the details.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lavonte Seward Jr
Domestic disturbance leads to Lowndes Co. father suspected in fatal shooting of 13-year-old son
A record-breaking $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot has been claimed by a Florida group.
Record-breaking $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot claimed in Florida
A multi-vehicle crash occurred Thursday morning on U.S. Highway 90 east at Appleyard Drive,...
Motorcyclist left with serious injuries following multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 90 at Appleyard Drive
Christian Liljestrand, 27, was allegedly searching for an object he was told was hidden within...
Man arrested after trespassing at Leon County Detention Facility
Doak Campbell Stadium on June 13, 2023.
More than 20 Florida State athletes opt-out ahead of 2023 Orange Bowl

Latest News

It’s almost time to ring in the new year and WCTV has you covered with celebrations taking...
Ring in the New Year with these events in Big Bend, South Georgia
On January 4, the City of Tallahassee will welcome JetBlue as the newest air service provider...
JetBlue making its way to Tallahassee International Airport
The non-profit rescue group, Big Dog Rescue, and PetSmart are set to host their last adoption...
What’s Brewing - Last adoption event of 2023
TFD shares fireworks safety tips ahead of the new years holiday.
Tallahassee Fire Department talks firework safety ahead of New Year’s weekend