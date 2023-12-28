Tell Me Something Good
What’s Brewing - Last adoption event of 2023

The event takes place Saturday, Dec. 30
The non-profit rescue group, Big Dog Rescue, and PetSmart are set to host their last adoption event of the year on Saturday, December 30.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing!

Start 2024 with a new family member!

The non-profit rescue group, Big Dog Rescue, and PetSmart are set to host their last adoption event of the year on Saturday, December 30.

The adoption event will take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at PetSmart, located at 3220 Capital Circle NE in Tallahassee.

Available pets can be seen in-person or online at Bigdogrescue.com.

