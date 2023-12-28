What’s Brewing - Last adoption event of 2023

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing!

Start 2024 with a new family member!

The non-profit rescue group, Big Dog Rescue, and PetSmart are set to host their last adoption event of the year on Saturday, December 30.

The adoption event will take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at PetSmart, located at 3220 Capital Circle NE in Tallahassee.

Available pets can be seen in-person or online at Bigdogrescue.com.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.