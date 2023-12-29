2023 will end on a chilly note

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Cool, sunny, and breezy for Friday. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 50s with winds out of the northwest around 8 to 15 mph.

Temperatures overnight tonight will dip into the low to mid-30s. Areas of patchy frost look likely in the early AM on Saturday, with a light freeze possible in some spots. Sunny and cool weather for both Saturday and Sunday.

Overnight lows for Saturday night heading into Sunday morning will be the coldest of the next seven days, dipping to near 30 degrees. A light freeze is likely for most spots during the early AM on Sunday.

New Year’s Day will bring a slight warm-up with morning lows in the low 40s and high temperatures in the mid-60s. A few showers will be possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening. The next best chance for rain after that will arrive late Wednesday into Thursday.

