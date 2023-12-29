Call about a gun leads TPD to six arrests, removing six guns off the streets

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Over a five-day span, Tallahassee Police arrested six people and recovered six guns involved in an incident on December 22nd.

That day, TPD received a call about a person with a gun. When officers arrived on scene, several units including the Violent Crimes Response Teams, Special Investigations Section, and the Juvenile Services Unit immediately began searching for groups they knew to be in active feuds and are planning violent acts against each other.

Eventually, officers found a car, associated with one of the groups, in the 1600 block of Baldwin Park Drive.

TPD said hours after the initial call, five men were seen getting into a car wearing ski masks. That’s when officers made a traffic stop, attempting to pin the car near Roberts Avenue and Mabry Street.

According to a TPD press release, two men ran from the passenger side of the car. TPD said that’s when one of them was seen pulling a semi-automatic gun with a high-capacity magazine from his jacket pocket and point it at an officer. According to TPD, that’s when the man tripped, lost control of the gun and was arrested.

As officers continued tracking down the men, the driver of the car sped away, but was eventually stopped at the corner of Yulee and Plant Streets. The driver and two additional men, carrying an AR-15 pistol and a handgun, then got out of the car and started to run away.

That’s when TPD said two of the men were arrested after attempting to get rid of their guns.

A K-9 officer then tracked down and arrested the fourth man. A fifth man was able to get away.

On December 27th, during the ongoing investigation, officers found a car, frequented by another group, involved with this incident.

According to a TPD press release, officers saw several people get into a car. When officers tried to pull the car over, one man ran away, but was later caught and arrested.

Another man was arrested without incident. At the time, a stolen gun fell from his waistband.

TPD said the following men were arrested during this incident and have been charged with the following:

Tremaine Wiggins, 18, for resisting with violence, possession of a firearm by a delinquent, possession of an altered firearm, carrying a concealed firearm and aggravated assault on law enforcement

Tariq Johnson, 19, for fleeing and eluding, resisting without violence and possession of a firearm by a delinquent

Lamarion Scott, 18, for resisting without violence

Shuntez White, 20, for resisting without violence

Yeshuwa Isryeyale, 19, for possession of a firearm by a delinquent and carrying a concealed firearm

Thomas Tibbs, 19, for resisting without violence and outstanding warrants.

Tallahassee police said this remains an ongoing investigation and there could be more arrests and additional charges.

