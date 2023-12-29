Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Dolly Parton surprises terminally ill fan with personal phone call and message

A terminally ill fan hoped to meet Dolly Parton and she surprised him with a call. (Source: LeGrand Gold & Alice Wills Gold/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREM, Utah (Gray News) - Dolly Parton recently surprised a terminally ill fan who wanted to meet the iconic singer with a personal call.

According to The Washington Post, LeGrand Gold learned that his stage four colon cancer had become terminal, and he was worried he might not complete all his bucket list items.

About a year ago, Gold wrote on a napkin 11 tasks he wanted to accomplish.

He figured one of them, meeting Parton, would be impossible.

But after Gold’s wife, Alice, posted his wish online, Gold received a call from Parton this week while at his Utah home.

Gold, 48, was reportedly shocked to hear the voice of one of his favorite musicians.

According to reports, the two spoke for about four minutes with Parton changing the lyrics of “I Will Always Love You” to “I will always love LG,” using his nickname.

Gold is expected to live two to 12 more months, The Washington Post reports.

He shared that Parton’s call “meant a lot.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lavonte Seward Jr
Domestic disturbance leads to Lowndes Co. father suspected in fatal shooting of 13-year-old son
A record-breaking $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot has been claimed by a Florida group.
Record-breaking $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot claimed in Florida
A multi-vehicle crash occurred Thursday morning on U.S. Highway 90 east at Appleyard Drive,...
Motorcyclist left with serious injuries following multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 90 at Appleyard Drive
Christian Liljestrand, 27, was allegedly searching for an object he was told was hidden within...
Man arrested after trespassing at Leon County Detention Facility
Doak Campbell Stadium on June 13, 2023.
More than 20 Florida State athletes opt-out ahead of 2023 Orange Bowl

Latest News

semi-truck fire on i10
Semi-Truck catches fire on I-10 in Gadsden County
Guns recently recovered from TPD arrest
Call about a gun leads TPD to six arrests, removing six guns off the streets
A man was shot Wednesday night after someone allegedly attempted to rob him, according to...
Alleged robbery attempt on Wednesday leaves one injured, suspect on the lam
Leon Brunson a professional chef based in Tallahassee whose popular restaurant Leon’s at Lake...
In The Kichen: Chef Leon Brunson
Chef Brunson says his cooking is influenced by his southern roots, international techniques...
In The Kichen: Chef Leon Brunson