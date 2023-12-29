Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

I-10 westbound reaches standstill in Madison County after RV catches fire

Emergency officials are responding to the scene near mile marker 248
Interstate 10 in Madison reaches a standstill Friday, Dec. 29, after an RV caught fire on the...
Interstate 10 in Madison reaches a standstill Friday, Dec. 29, after an RV caught fire on the roadway headed westbound.(Courtesy Audrey Huveldt)
By Chasity Maynard
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Interstate 10 heading west in Madison County is at a complete stop and enveloped in massive plumes of dark smoke after an RV went ablaze early Friday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol reports that traffic is temporarily blocked near mile marker 248 as officials respond to the scene. The fire was reported in FHP’s system at about 2:15 p.m.

Drive carefully in the area and expect delays.

Florida 511 cameras and viewer-submitted photos show plumes of smoke and red flames billowing off the trailer on the side of the roadway. Travelers can be seen exiting their vehicles and walking along the roadway beyond the blaze as they wait for traffic to restart.

Another vehicle fire in the Big Bend halted traffic Thursday night as well. A semi-truck hauling vehicles caught fire just after 7 p.m. on I-10 in nearby Gadsden County, causing delays and rerouting drivers on the roadway for hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

semi-truck fire on i10
WATCH: Explosions, fire spill off semi-truck as it is engulfed in flames on I-10
A multi-vehicle crash occurred Thursday morning on U.S. Highway 90 east at Appleyard Drive,...
Motorcyclist left with serious injuries following multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 90 at Appleyard Drive
Lavonte Seward Jr
Domestic disturbance leads to Lowndes Co. father suspected in fatal shooting of 13-year-old son
A man was shot Wednesday night after someone allegedly attempted to rob him, according to...
Alleged robbery attempt on Wednesday leaves one injured, suspect on the lam
Guns recently recovered from TPD arrest
Call about a gun leads TPD to six arrests, removing six guns off the streets

Latest News

A multi-vehicle crash occurred Thursday morning on U.S. Highway 90 east at Appleyard Drive,...
Motorcyclist left with serious injuries following multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 90 at Appleyard Drive
The outside lane is currently closed and FHP advises everyone to use caution in the area due...
Right shoulder closed on I-10 in Suwannee County due to Tractor trailer catching fire following tire blow out
TPD cruiser flips in crash on North Meridian Road in Tallahassee, Fla. on Dec. 20, 2023.
TPD cruiser flips in crash with SUV and excavator on North Meridian and Bradford Road
Motorists have been advised to seek a different route.
Roads reopen at U.S. 319 near Apalachee Parkway following major incident