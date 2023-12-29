I-10 westbound reaches standstill in Madison County after RV catches fire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Interstate 10 heading west in Madison County is at a complete stop and enveloped in massive plumes of dark smoke after an RV went ablaze early Friday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol reports that traffic is temporarily blocked near mile marker 248 as officials respond to the scene. The fire was reported in FHP’s system at about 2:15 p.m.

Drive carefully in the area and expect delays.

Florida 511 cameras and viewer-submitted photos show plumes of smoke and red flames billowing off the trailer on the side of the roadway. Travelers can be seen exiting their vehicles and walking along the roadway beyond the blaze as they wait for traffic to restart.

Another vehicle fire in the Big Bend halted traffic Thursday night as well. A semi-truck hauling vehicles caught fire just after 7 p.m. on I-10 in nearby Gadsden County, causing delays and rerouting drivers on the roadway for hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

