Local talent looks to step up for Florida State, Georgia in Orange Bowl

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida and Georgia are talent-rich states when it comes to high school football, and that’s reflected in the rosters of both the Florida State and Georgia football programs. Between the two schools, close to a dozen guys will suit up in Saturday’s Orange Bowl game.

“Everyone’s seen how good he was in high school,” said Thomas County Central head football coach Justin Rogers, who coached former Colquitt County Packer Daijun Edwards during his two seasons in Moultrie. “He was a superstar amongst superstars in high school.”

Edwards’s star status has only grown in Athens. He’s led the Bulldogs in rushing this season, with over 800 yards and 11 touchdowns.

“It doesn’t surprise me that he went to Georgia, worked hard, waited his turn, and now that he’s matured into the player he is given his opportunity,” Rogers said. “It doesn’t surprise me at all because that’s just who he is.”

From Colquitt County to Lincoln to Cairo, the Red and Black is well represented, and while several former local stand-outs have chosen not to play in this game for the Garnet and Gold, there’s still a lot of guys to keep an eye on.

“We just play our best,” he said. “When we play our best, no one can compete with us.”

Seminole kicker Ryan Fitzgerald, another former Packer and one of several guys with local ties, is one of several others looking for their moment to come Saturday now that there’s a thinned roster.

“We’re all stopping and pausing the TV, there he is! There’s Peyton. There’s Michael,” laughed Maclay head coach Jason Cauley of watching his former players.

Former Mauraders Peyton Naylor, a long snapper, and Michael Grant, who is now QB3 for this weekend’s game, are two guys of many that show football in this area, some of the best there is.

“I can’t imagine being in their shoes and what it feels like,” Cauley said. “I know for me it’s exciting, and our coaching staff, and some of their teammates and the whole school. We’re very proud of both of them.”

“It pours fuel on a dream. Schools that take the time to come down and recruit these rural areas, you have to drive a little bit now, there’s not going to be a high school on every corner,” added Rogers. “If you’ll take the time and drive, you’ll find A, there’s really good talent, and B, you have good locker room guys.”

And on Saturday, may the best locker room win. These teams have local coaches too. Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart is from Bainbridge, while Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo hails from Thomasville. For Florida State, wide receivers coach Ron Dugans is a FAMU DRS grad, and of course, Odell Haggins is a product of FSU himself.

