Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Semi-Truck catches fire on I-10 in Gadsden County

semi-truck fire on i10
semi-truck fire on i10(FL 511)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A semi-truck is engulfed in flames on the side of Interstate 10 in Gadsden County.

FL511 live video shows a bright ball of fire taking over the entire truck.

At 7:28 pm an explosion occurred followed by what appeared to be fireworks.

The incident has closed I-10 near mile marker 187 heading west.

WCTV is working to learn more information.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lavonte Seward Jr
Domestic disturbance leads to Lowndes Co. father suspected in fatal shooting of 13-year-old son
A record-breaking $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot has been claimed by a Florida group.
Record-breaking $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot claimed in Florida
A multi-vehicle crash occurred Thursday morning on U.S. Highway 90 east at Appleyard Drive,...
Motorcyclist left with serious injuries following multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 90 at Appleyard Drive
Christian Liljestrand, 27, was allegedly searching for an object he was told was hidden within...
Man arrested after trespassing at Leon County Detention Facility
Doak Campbell Stadium on June 13, 2023.
More than 20 Florida State athletes opt-out ahead of 2023 Orange Bowl

Latest News

Guns recently recovered from TPD arrest
Call about a gun leads TPD to six arrests, removing six guns off the streets
A man was shot Wednesday night after someone allegedly attempted to rob him, according to...
Alleged robbery attempt on Wednesday leaves one injured, suspect on the lam
Leon Brunson a professional chef based in Tallahassee whose popular restaurant Leon’s at Lake...
In The Kichen: Chef Leon Brunson
Chef Brunson says his cooking is influenced by his southern roots, international techniques...
In The Kichen: Chef Leon Brunson