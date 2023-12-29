Semi-Truck catches fire on I-10 in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A semi-truck is engulfed in flames on the side of Interstate 10 in Gadsden County.

FL511 live video shows a bright ball of fire taking over the entire truck.

At 7:28 pm an explosion occurred followed by what appeared to be fireworks.

The incident has closed I-10 near mile marker 187 heading west.

WCTV is working to learn more information.

