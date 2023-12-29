Services planned for Alpharetta family killed in Texas crash

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The metro Atlanta community is stepping up to help with the services and arrangements for an Alpharetta family killed in a terrible crash in Texas.

“They are people who came here for great dreams of this country,” said Sunil Savili, founder of Indian Friends of Atlanta and part of the Telugu Association of North America.

He told Atlanta News First those dreams were cut short far too soon on Tuesday after seven family members were involved in a wreck in Johnson County, Texas, while visiting for the holidays. Six did not survive.

Savili and others in the organization have been working with the Indian Consulate, the Medical Examiner’s Office and the airlines over the last two days to help with the process of transporting the bodies to India, per the family’s wishes.

“We are there for the families and the people in need,” Savili said. “Everyone needs to be hand-in-hand and support everyone regardless of race, religion, or caste.”

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash happened around 4:00 p.m. on U.S. 67 Tuesday, when a 17-year-old pickup truck driver illegally tried to pass in a no-passing area. He went into the opposite traffic lane, hitting the family’s minivan head-on.

The truck’s driver and his 17-year-old passenger are in the hospital.

Lokesh Pothabutala, 43, of Alpharetta, was the only one in the van to survive. His injuries are critical.

His wife, Naveena, their two children, Nishidha and Krithik, and Naveena’s parents, Nageswararao and Sitamahalakshmi Ponnada, all died in the crash.

A Dolvin Elementary parent shared an email sent out from the school saying 9-year-old Nishidha was a fourth grade student there, and her 10-year-old brother Krithik, in middle school now, was a former student.

The van’s driver was 28-year-old Rushil Barri, a cousin of theirs who lived in Texas.

“It’s so hard to take,” said his brother Rakesh Barri. “He’s my half. He’s my half.”

Rushil’s roommate, Ayyappala Bandaru, remembered their last conversation.

“He told us, ‘Let’s party on the first. Let’s celebrate the New Year with new dreams and new hopes.’ I said, ‘Yeah, man, let’s do that. Come back soon.’”

Now, services honoring their lives are planned for the weekend. Savili says there will be simultaneous vigils Saturday, both in Houston and in metro Atlanta, for people to pay their respects. The time will be from 3-7 p.m., and the exact location is still being decided.

The bodies will be flown to India on Sunday for the funeral arrangements there.

Family members have set up an online fundraiser to help with the medical expenses.

