WCTV Holiday Weekend Programming Schedule

By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -WCTV is adjusting our programming schedule due to the New Year’s Eve holiday weekend.

*highlight = WCTV newscast/programming

CLICK HERE for a full interactive TV lineup for all of our channels.

Friday, December 29

  • 5 am: CBS Morning News
  • 6 am: The Good Morning Show
  • Noon: WCTV Housing Special
  • 2 pm-6 pm: 2023 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
  • 6 pm: Eyewitness News at Six
  • 9 pm: Must Love Christmas (movie)
  • 11 pm: Eyewitness News at 11

Saturday, December 30

  • 7 am: A Baylor Christmas
  • 7:30 am: Good Side Holiday Special
  • 8-9 am: The Good Morning Show Weekend Edition
  • 1:30 pm: CBS Inside College Basketball
  • 2-4 pm: Creighton at Marquette (MBB)
  • 4-6 pm: UCLA at Oregon (MBB)
  • 6 pm: Eyewitness News at Six
  • 11 pm: Eyewitness News at 11

Sunday, December 31

  • 7 am: Stellar Tribute to the Holidays
  • 8-9 am: The Good Morning Show Weekend Edition
  • 12 pm: The NFL Today
  • 1-4:30 pm: Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars (NFL)
  • 4:30-7:30 pm: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs (NFL)
  • 7:30-10 pm: New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash
  • 10 pm: Eyewitness News at 10
  • 10:30 pm-1:05 am: New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash

