WCTV Holiday Weekend Programming Schedule

WCTV is adjusting our programming schedule due to the New Year's Eve holiday weekend.

Friday, December 29

5 am: CBS Morning News

6 am: The Good Morning Show

Noon: WCTV Housing Special

2 pm-6 pm: 2023 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

6 pm: Eyewitness News at Six

9 pm: Must Love Christmas (movie)

11 pm: Eyewitness News at 11

Saturday, December 30

7 am: A Baylor Christmas

7:30 am: Good Side Holiday Special

8-9 am: The Good Morning Show Weekend Edition

1:30 pm: CBS Inside College Basketball

2-4 pm: Creighton at Marquette (MBB)

4-6 pm: UCLA at Oregon (MBB)

6 pm: Eyewitness News at Six

11 pm: Eyewitness News at 11

Sunday, December 31

7 am: Stellar Tribute to the Holidays

8-9 am: The Good Morning Show Weekend Edition

12 pm: The NFL Today

1-4:30 pm: Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars (NFL)

4:30-7:30 pm: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs (NFL)

7:30-10 pm: New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash

10 pm: Eyewitness News at 10

10:30 pm-1:05 am: New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash

