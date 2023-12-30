City of Tallahassee shares development plans for 2024

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The city of Tallahassee is thinking ahead as we start the new year, and officials say a handful of development projects are slated for 2024.

Housing is a priority for both the county and city commissions, according to Artie White, the director of Planning, Land Management, and Community Enhancement. White said one of the housing projects in the works is Industry Tallahassee, also known as 4Forty. The redevelopment project will take place on 440 N Monroe Street.

“We’re a couple months shy of having what we should have in terms of available housing. That often has an impact in terms of the cost of housing and so if we want to see prices come down, we actually have to have more supply as well,” he said.

White said they are also working on providing more housing for students. Hub Tallahassee, also known as Peerless, will be located at 504 W Tennessee Street.

Another student housing community, called UpCampus, will include a hotel, retail spaces and student living spaces along Tennessee Street. White said adding more options for students addresses the concerns he has heard about college students living in residential areas.

Student housing coming soon to 691 W Tennessee Street. (Urban Planned Development)

Headed into 2024, White said economic growth is also a priority. North Florida Innovation Labs will be located at 1729 W Paul Dirac Dr. The facility will be a combination of biology and chemistry labs, as well as workspaces.

“We’re really focused on having a strong economy locally and things like the North Florida Innovation Labs will serve as a business incubator to really bring in those high paying jobs to town,” White said.

Labs will be used for research. (North Florida Innovation Labs)

The director of Visit Tallahassee, Kerri Post, said Tallahassee sees about 2.4 million visitors per year and the development in the city has an impact on tourism.

“All of the development and growth really adds to the vibrancy of the area, which to a visitor, they want to be in a hip and happening, exciting, vibrant area,” Post said.

The Somo Walls project is an entertainment district in the works that will feature retail stores and food options. White said this project, in the heart of downtown Tallahassee, is expected to be complete by February and open by March of next year.

S Monroe Street and E Oakland Avenue, Tallahassee, FL 32301. (WCTV)

