Georgia’s Kirby Smart’s south Georgia roots led him to Athens

“I knew the back channels and the roads down through south Georgia,” he said Friday at the joint Orange Bowl press conference he shared with Florida State head coach Mike Norvell. “I’d grown up there. Lot of respect for my dad as a high school coach.”

Smart, a Bearcat alum, and his roots took him straight down 84 when it came time for his coaching career to flourish.

“I had a great time at Valdosta State. It was a pleasure to work there. A lot of great staff members, been a lot of good coaches to come out of Valdosta State. I learned a lot of football. I learned a lot about coaching.”

And his favorite memory as a Blazer?

“Beating Central Ark(ansas),” he said as he looked at Norvell.

“I knew you were going to bring that up,” laughed Norvell.

Down 31-7, Valdosta State came back to beat Norvell’s Central Arkansas team in 2001.

“Good halftime adjustment sir,” joked Norvell.

After two years in Valdosta, Smart’s journey kept him close to home. He became a graduate assistant at Florida State.

“Sitting in a staff room with Coach Bowden for two years, getting to see how he ran the team and seeing how he commanded the respect of the team was really instrumental in my upbringing as a coach.”

And being close to Bainbridge wasn’t too bad either.

“Two of the best years I had,” he said of his time in Tallahassee. “I got a graduate degree from FSU and was able to be 45 minutes from my hometown. It was just a tremendous experience for me.”

Experiences that have led him to Athens. Not bad for the kid from Bainbridge.

