Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

‘He was trying to get them’: Neighbor helps woman and her son escape abusive man

A neighbor is being called a hero for helping a woman and her son escape a domestic violence situation. (Source: KMOV)
By Melanie Johnson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A mother and son’s daring escape was caught on camera this week in the St. Louis area.

Police say a 35-year-old woman and her 10-year-old son were being held hostage by her ex-boyfriend late Wednesday night.

The pair escaped during the overnight hours and knocked on neighbor Marquitta Lewis’ door.

“He was serious. He was trying to get them,” Lewis said.

Her doorbell video camera captured the terrifying moments, showing the suspect attempting to follow the pair into Lewis’ home.

According to investigators, the 21-year-old suspect was holding the two against their will and hit the woman in front of the boy before they managed to run away.

“I’m happy I woke up to save her and her child because there is no telling what he would have done,” Lewis said. “She looked back and saw him and that’s when we ran in.”

Lewis added, “A second later, we got in the house, and he pushed the door. I’m happy I did lock it.”

Officers are still looking for the man. He has been charged with assault, kidnapping, and violating an order of protection.

“Do not deal with him again because he’s not playing. I really do believe he’ll do something to her,” said neighbor Atoria Jones-Johnson.

The mother and her son are currently safe.

Organizations like Safe Connections are looking to put a stop to domestic violence and help survivors find a way out.

“Pay attention to the red flags. Pay attention to the different signs, different things that are happening with that individual,” said Cynthia Danley, executive director at Safe Connections.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 10 in Madison reaches a standstill Friday, Dec. 29, after an RV caught fire on the...
I-10 westbound backed up for hours in Madison County after RV catches fire
semi-truck fire on i10
WATCH: Explosions, fire spill off semi-truck as it is engulfed in flames on I-10
A Florida woman says someone stole her driveway from her house while she was at work.
‘Utter shock’: Woman comes home to find her driveway stolen
Guns recently recovered from TPD arrest
Call about a gun leads TPD to six arrests, removing six guns off the streets
Mike Norvell 2023 Dodd Trophy winner
FSU’s Mike Norvell wins 2023 Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year trophy

Latest News

A Florida man is accused of attempting to take a 4-year-old child away from his family.
Florida man accused of attempting to kidnap a child at Walmart
Airport workers spotted Sai in the parking garage and captured him.
Cat back home after sneakily tagging along in car for vacation, getting lost at airport
A Snapchat photo taken from a customer showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his...
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business
A viral photo showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his nearly empty restaurant,...
Photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral