A light freeze with frost likely for overnight Saturday into Sunday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunny and cool today with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. A light freeze with frost is expected overnight tonight into Sunday morning with low temperatures around 30 degrees.

We are staying sunny for Sunday with highs in the low 60s. Any NYE outdoor plans will be good to go. On New Year’s Day, temperatures will start in the low 40s and warm up into the mid-60s in the afternoon. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance for an isolated shower or two in the evening as a weak cold front pushes through.

This will leave overnight lows in the upper 30s for Tuesday and Wednesday. The next best chance for rain will arrive late Wednesday into Thursday. Sunny and cool again on Friday.

