A look back at some of the most impactful stories of 2023

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As the year comes to a wrap, we decided to take a moment to reflect on what moments left the greatest impacts on our community.

Madison County was hit hard by Hurricane Idalia, which made landfall in neighboring Taylor County as a Category 3 storm on August 30. Damage in Madison County was so extensive that it was added to a federal disaster declaration the following week.

Widespread devastation was seen all around, from damaged homes to fallen trees, leaving many struggling to rebuild.

“There were limbs and stuff hitting the window right there in that room, and that’s where me and my mom was,” said Jamie Clark.

Heartache shook the community after prominent Tallahassee physician Dr. A.D. Brickler passed away at 94. Many in the community reflected on the babies he delivered and the lives he touched.

“He was this physician extraordinaire and I loved being able to say that I was a Dr. Brickler baby,” said Dr. Aurelia Alexander.

Dr. Aurelia Alexander said she was proud to have known a doctor like Brickler.

His son, Dr. AJ Brickler, III, is also a physician. He reflected on the many occasions they were able to deliver children together.

“I often laugh when we deliver babies of babies,” said Brickler. “We become grand-doctors, but really, he would be a great grand-doctor.”

And as we remember those that we lost, we also honor those who are still with us.

A new park made its way to the Tallahassee community, it’s called the Debbie Lightsey Park, named after the former city commissioner.

The park is part of a larger investment of about $400 million in the Southside action plan, which aims to promote growth on the south side.

Lightsey said she is grateful for the recognition and the beauty of that special moment.

“They have done an extraordinary job,” Lightsey said.

“And I want to thank every one of them from the bottom of my heart, the place looks gorgeous. I think someone came with nail clippers and scissors and cut every blade of grass. It just looks magnificent,” she said.

Looking ahead to 2024, we can only hope that the new year will bring more of those feel-good and fun stories, but WCTV's commitment to sharing the truth will never change.

