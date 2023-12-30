Something Good - Air Force veteran from Cairo, Ga. launches country music career

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An Air Force veteran from Cairo is taking a chance on her dreams and jump-starting her career as a country singer!

Friday Karisma Brown released a country single, marking her leap of faith into the industry.

Brown graduated from Cairo High School and then joined the Air Force for five years.

During that time she was deployed to Afghanistan where she did fly-away security missions.

It gave her a new perspective on life, and she combined her drive with her love of country music and her hometown.

