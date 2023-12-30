Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Something Good - Air Force veteran from Cairo, Ga. launches country music career

Something Good - Air Force veteran from Cairo, Ga. launches country music career
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An Air Force veteran from Cairo is taking a chance on her dreams and jump-starting her career as a country singer!

Friday Karisma Brown released a country single, marking her leap of faith into the industry.

Brown graduated from Cairo High School and then joined the Air Force for five years.

During that time she was deployed to Afghanistan where she did fly-away security missions.

It gave her a new perspective on life, and she combined her drive with her love of country music and her hometown.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

semi-truck fire on i10
WATCH: Explosions, fire spill off semi-truck as it is engulfed in flames on I-10
A multi-vehicle crash occurred Thursday morning on U.S. Highway 90 east at Appleyard Drive,...
Motorcyclist left with serious injuries following multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 90 at Appleyard Drive
A man was shot Wednesday night after someone allegedly attempted to rob him, according to...
Alleged robbery attempt on Wednesday leaves one injured, suspect on the lam
Interstate 10 in Madison reaches a standstill Friday, Dec. 29, after an RV caught fire on the...
I-10 westbound backed up for hours in Madison County after RV catches fire
Lavonte Seward Jr
Domestic disturbance leads to Lowndes Co. father suspected in fatal shooting of 13-year-old son

Latest News

Something Good - Hairdresser offers free wigs to cancer survivor
Something Good - Hairdresser offers free wigs to cancer survivor
WCTV Logo
A look back at some of the most impactful stories of 2023
Interstate 10 in Madison reaches a standstill Friday, Dec. 29, after an RV caught fire on the...
I-10 westbound backed up for hours in Madison County after RV catches fire
Impactful local stories of 2023
Impactful local stories of 2023