Something Good - FDC celebrates ‘making memories with mom’ series across Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s something good happening across Florida!

The Florida Department of Corrections shared clips and photos from their “making memories with mom” events, which aim to foster and promote positive relationships between incarcerated mothers and their children.

Moms and kids decorated cookies and did arts and crafts.

FDC says over 60% of the female population will be released by 2026, so this relationship-building and quality time helps create community and aids emotional well-being.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.