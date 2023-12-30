Something Good - Hairdresser offers free wigs to cancer survivor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Florida hair stylist is helping cancer survivors feel beautiful through their battle by giving them free wigs.

Tarina Akbari is spearheading the mission.

Akbari has been styling hair for over two decades and he’s been giving free wigs to survivors for the last 10.

These wigs were either purchased or donated from local businesses, making this a community effort.

