8-year-old FSU fan determined to cheer up Noles after Orange Bowl loss

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There weren’t many fans waiting to greet the FSU football team when it returned to Tallahassee Saturday night after a devastating Orange Bowl loss, but an 8-year-old was determined to be there for his favorite team and waited an hour in the cold for them to show up.

Watch (Corinne Johnston)

When FSU Coach Mike Norvell stepped off the bus at the Moore Athletic Center, Michael Johnston handed him a handwritten letter.

“I just wanted to let you know you’re a great coach,” Michael said.

Coach Norvell stood and read the letter in silence.

“I wish the committee could see the greatness in your team!” the letter said. “Just because you lost last night doesn’t mean you aren’t unstopable!” Michael wrote. “Norvell you have a great team.”

Michael Johnston's note to Mike Norvell (Corinne Johnston)

“Come here Michael,” Norvell said. “You deserve a hug for that one. Thank you so much for taking the time to do that buddy.”

Michael has attended every FSU home game since he was five years old. His parents, Corinne and Jason Johnston, are boosters.

His mom said Michael wanted to write the coach a letter to cheer him up after watching the Noles 63 to 3 loss to Georgia on TV.

“We just didn’t want that to be the last word written about the team this year,” his mom Corinne Johnston said. “They’ve done such an incredible job all year long. I want them to know they still have our support.”

