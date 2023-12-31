Tell Me Something Good
Fireworks lead to fire at Valdosta apartment building on New Year’s Eve

The Valdosta Fire Department responded to a New Year's Eve fire started by fireworks.
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:25 PM EST
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) responded to a fire caused by fireworks on New Year’s Eve.

At around 1:54 p.m., VFD went to the 1400 block of Iola Drive in response to a structure fire, according to officials.

There was reportedly smoke and fire coming from the attic of the apartment building.

Officials say the first fire unit arrived on the scene within three minutes, they confirmed that there was smoke visible from the roof of the two-story apartment building.

The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) was already on the scene and had evacuated all of the occupants from the apartments as fire crews began searching for the fire.

The cause of the fire was determined to be fireworks.

No one was injured as a result of the fire, according to officials.

“Valdosta Fire Department would like to remind residents of the importance of fire safety when around fireworks, when setting them off, and being aware of where the fireworks may land,” VFD said.

