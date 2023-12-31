Florida State falls to Georgia in final test of the season

MIAMI, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State falls to Georgia 63-3 in the 90th Orange Bowl picking up their only loss of the season.

A slow start would open up the game as Georgia would lead 7-0. Colquitt County alum Daijun Edwards rushed for two yards to get the Dawgs on the board.

Edwards would go onto have seven attempts for 62 yards and two touchdowns in the game.

That score would hold going into the second quarter but that second quarter would turn to be deadly for FSU. Georgia would go on to score 35 points and lead the game 42-3 at the half.

Colquitt County alum Ryan Fitzgerald would tack on the three points for the Noles.

We interrupt the first quarter with some footage from pregame.



Can you spot all the athletes and coaches with local ties? Hint: there's a lot of them! 👀 https://t.co/pYADHQE6cA pic.twitter.com/xfGZtWsNpT — Alison Posey (@AlisonPosey14) December 30, 2023

Florida State would fail to score a single touchdown in the game and would fall to the Bulldogs on Saturday.

Georgia ended the game with 673 total yards and nine touchdowns.

The most outstanding player of the Orange Bowl was UGA’s Kendall Milton with 9 carries, 104 yards and 2 touchdowns .

Florida State finished with 209 total yards.

Florida State ends the season 13-1.

