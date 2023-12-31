Tell Me Something Good
Florida State falls to Georgia in final test of the season

Head coach, Mike Norvell, at Hardrock Stadium ahead of the Orange Bowl game hosting Florida State and Georgia.(WCTV Sports: Ryan Kelly)
Head coach, Mike Norvell, at Hardrock Stadium ahead of the Orange Bowl game hosting Florida State and Georgia.(WCTV Sports: Ryan Kelly)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MIAMI, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State falls to Georgia 63-3 in the 90th Orange Bowl picking up their only loss of the season.

A slow start would open up the game as Georgia would lead 7-0. Colquitt County alum Daijun Edwards rushed for two yards to get the Dawgs on the board.

Edwards would go onto have seven attempts for 62 yards and two touchdowns in the game.

That score would hold going into the second quarter but that second quarter would turn to be deadly for FSU. Georgia would go on to score 35 points and lead the game 42-3 at the half.

Colquitt County alum Ryan Fitzgerald would tack on the three points for the Noles.

Florida State would fail to score a single touchdown in the game and would fall to the Bulldogs on Saturday.

Georgia ended the game with 673 total yards and nine touchdowns.

The most outstanding player of the Orange Bowl was UGA’s Kendall Milton with 9 carries, 104 yards and 2 touchdowns .

Florida State finished with 209 total yards.

Florida State ends the season 13-1.

