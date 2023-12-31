Tell Me Something Good
Pleasant weather to bring us into the new year

Meteorologist Josh Green has the forecast
After a freezing start to NYE, temperatures will be a tad warmer for New Year's Day.
By Josh Green
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More sunshine and blue skies for Sunday with afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid-60s. Partly cloudy skies for overnight Sunday with low temperatures dipping to near 40 degrees.

A weak cold front will move through the area on Monday, bringing a low (20%) chance for a shower or two. Monday will feature partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the upper 60s.

Low temperatures dip back into the mid-30s for early Tuesday and Wednesday morning. The next best chance for rain will arrive late Wednesday night through early Thursday morning.

Clear and cool weather (low 30s for early Friday morning) after that until another rainmaker arrives on Saturday into Sunday.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

