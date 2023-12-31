Tallahassee man killed in Gadsden County crash

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 43-year-old Tallahassee man was killed while riding his motorcycle Saturday afternoon in a crash on US-90 in Quincy, FL, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

In a crash report released by FHP, troopers detail that a car driven by a 33-year-old woman from Quincy was trying to merge onto US-90 West from a private driveway at the same time that the man was heading East on the highway.

Troopers say the woman crossed directly in front of the motorcycle causing the man to swerve in an attempt to avoid crashing into the car.

Unfortunately, the motorcycle crashed into the left side of the car near Shadow Street.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The woman and her 13-year-old female passenger sustained minor injuries. The crash report also detailed that the minor was not wearing a seatbelt or child restraint at the time of the crash. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, according to FHP.

