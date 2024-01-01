Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Brothers win lottery, split prize equally after lifelong pact

The Conwell brothers agreed to split the prize money equally.
The Conwell brothers agreed to split the prize money equally.(Virginia Lottery)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR BLUFF, Va. (Gray News) – Many people have pacts with loved ones about splitting prize money if they ever win the lottery. For two brothers in Virginia, that pact became a reality.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Tim and Steve Conwell have always had an arrangement when it comes to playing the lottery.

“We always say that if one of us wins, we’ll split it,” Tim Conwell told Virginia Lottery officials.

Tim Conwell bought a Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket at Virginia Hillbilly Market in Cedar Bluff and selected a set of numbers containing family birthdays.

The ticket matched all five winning numbers in the Dec. 18 drawing, winning $230,000.

“I couldn’t wait for my brother to wake up so I could tell him,” Tim Conwell said.

The Conwell brothers agreed to split the prize money equally.

The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 749,398.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash (generic)
Tallahassee man killed in Gadsden County crash
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Overnight death in Tallahassee may be fireworks-related accident, TPD says
Michael Johnston gives head coach Mike Norvell a hand-written note expressing his appreciation...
8-year-old FSU fan determined to cheer up Noles after Orange Bowl loss
Something Good - Air Force veteran from Cairo, Ga. launches country music career
Something Good - Air Force veteran from Cairo, Ga. launches country music career
According to the couple’s friends and family, they were planning to reveal the news of the...
Couple killed in crash on way to announce pregnancy at Christmas party, family says

Latest News

An HCA Florida Capital Hospital spokesperson said the first hospital baby of 2024 was born at...
HCA Florida Capital Hospital welcomes first baby of the New Year
Here are ways to make your New Year's resolutions stick.
How to make your 2024 resolutions stick
Here are ways to make your New Year's resolutions stick.
How to make your 2024 resolutions stick
More than $44,000 worth of Legos were stolen from a Florida warehouse.
More than $44,000 worth of Legos stolen from sick kids