The first rainy day of 2024 will arrive on Wednesday

Meteorologist Josh Green has the forecast
Welcome to 2024! Meteorologist Josh Green has the first forecast of the new year.
By Josh Green
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 7:05 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The first day of 2024 will bring mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 60s. A weak cold front will sweep across our area today, bringing a very low (but not zero) chance for an isolated shower or two.

Temperatures overnight tonight heading into Tuesday morning will drop into the mid-30s. Sunshine and blue skies for Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning will drop into the low to mid-30s.

Wednesday will bring the first good chance for rain of 2024 as a storm system develops in the Gulf. Scattered showers are likely starting early Wednesday afternoon through the overnight hours.

Thursday will be mainly dry after a few early morning showers. Friday will bring the coldest start with temperatures in the low 30s.

Saturday will bring another high chance for rain with the arrival of another storm system. Sunday looks to be the better of the two days this weekend for outdoor plans.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

