Florida A&M announces head coach Willie Simmons is leaving after six seasons

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M Head Coach Willie Simmons is leaving the football program after six seasons.

At 2 p.m. on Monday, the Quincy, Fla. native submitted his letter of resignation to leave Florida A&M and announced he will head to Duke to be a running backs coach, FAMU Athletic Director Tiffani-Dawn Sykes announced in a brief virtual press conference on New Year’s Day.

He most recently led the Rattlers to a 12-1 overall record this season and clinched the program’s first SWAC Championship and first Celebration Bowl victory. He was also named regional coach of the year last month by the American Football Coaches Association, marking the second year in a row he received the honor.

Simmons ends his career in the capital city with an overall 45-13 record.

Cornerbacks Coach James Colzie III will serve as the interim head coach for the Rattlers while the program begins the new coaching search, according to Sykes.

AD @Tiffani_Sykes says she hopes for the search to replace Willie Simmons to be swift and that she wants to speak to student athletes who are in the portal or are thinking about it before they decide as well as incoming players — Ryan Kelly (@RyanLKelly) January 1, 2024

