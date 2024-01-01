Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Florida A&M announces head coach Willie Simmons is leaving after six seasons

After concluding a historic season for the Rattlers, Simmons said he is heading to Duke to be a running backs coach
An emotional Willie Simmons embraces FAMU Athletic Director Tiffani-Dawn Sykes following the...
An emotional Willie Simmons embraces FAMU Athletic Director Tiffani-Dawn Sykes following the Rattlers' Celebration Bowl victory. The win gives Florida A&M claim to the Black College Football National Championship.(Ryan Kelly | WCTV Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M Head Coach Willie Simmons is leaving the football program after six seasons.

At 2 p.m. on Monday, the Quincy, Fla. native submitted his letter of resignation to leave Florida A&M and announced he will head to Duke to be a running backs coach, FAMU Athletic Director Tiffani-Dawn Sykes announced in a brief virtual press conference on New Year’s Day.

He most recently led the Rattlers to a 12-1 overall record this season and clinched the program’s first SWAC Championship and first Celebration Bowl victory. He was also named regional coach of the year last month by the American Football Coaches Association, marking the second year in a row he received the honor.

Simmons ends his career in the capital city with an overall 45-13 record.

Cornerbacks Coach James Colzie III will serve as the interim head coach for the Rattlers while the program begins the new coaching search, according to Sykes.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2024 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash (generic)
Tallahassee man killed in Gadsden County crash
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Overnight death in Tallahassee may be fireworks-related accident, TPD says
Michael Johnston gives head coach Mike Norvell a hand-written note expressing his appreciation...
8-year-old FSU fan determined to cheer up Noles after Orange Bowl loss
Something Good - Air Force veteran from Cairo, Ga. launches country music career
Something Good - Air Force veteran from Cairo, Ga. launches country music career
According to the couple’s friends and family, they were planning to reveal the news of the...
Couple killed in crash on way to announce pregnancy at Christmas party, family says

Latest News

Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (5) throws the ball as San Jose State defensive lineman...
Oregon State transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei commits to FSU
Michael Johnston gives head coach Mike Norvell a hand-written note expressing his appreciation...
8-year-old FSU fan determined to cheer up Noles after Orange Bowl loss
Head coach, Mike Norvell, at Hardrock Stadium ahead of the Orange Bowl game hosting Florida...
Florida State falls to Georgia in final test of the season
Georgia’s Kirby Smart’s south Georgia roots led him to Athens
Georgia’s Kirby Smart’s south Georgia roots led him to Athens