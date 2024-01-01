‘Going out on top! Nicely done coach’: FAMUly reacts to Willie Simmons departure

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M Head Coach Willie Simmons announced New Year’s Day that he will be leaving the Rattler Nation and heading to North Carolina.

Rumors of his departure began circulating in recent weeks as word of his contract requiring him to stay until Dec. 31, 2023, to receive all performance incentives reemerged. But the news still struck the Rattler Nation, with many fans and alumni sharing with WCTV their shock, sadness and support of the Quincy native’s decision.

“Congratulations Coach! You’re leaving FAMU and Tallahassee better. Godspeed!” Nicole Lee Hagerty said in a comment on Facebook.

In a post announcing his departure, Simmons thanked university leadership, his team, colleagues and the FAMUly for their support over the years. Many Rattlers responded in kind, saying they are sad to see Simmons go but happy for him.

“Going out on top! Nicely done coach, and good luck on your next adventure with Duke!” Facebook commenter Stephen Gregory wrote.

The head coach is wrapping up after a historically successful sixth season with the capital city university. He will be a joining Duke as a running backs coach.

“Congratulations Coach Simons. Build your legacy,” Facebook commenter LaTonya Martin wrote.

WCTV went out to gauge reactions from fans in Tallahassee Monday afternoon as well. Tune in to Eyewitness News at 6 for their responses. This article will also be updated this evening with all the details.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2024 WCTV. All rights reserved.