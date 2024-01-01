HCA Florida Capital Hospital welcomes first baby of the New Year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As millions across the country prepared to ring in the New Year, one Tallahassee family prepared to greet the newest addition to their family.

An HCA Florida Capital Hospital spokesperson said the first hospital baby of 2024 was born at 4:36 a.m. and weighed 6 pounds and 15 ounces. Her name is Jasmine.

Jasmine’s mom, Tlarissa Robinson, said she wasn’t due for another two weeks so this was a sweet surprise.

“It was definitely unexpected. I really didn’t have any plans for New Year’s besides laying in bed. Then everything got rolling, and I was like yeah it’s time, and she came pretty fast,” Robinson said.

Robinson said her labor was so quick that baby Jasmine was born just an hour and a half after getting to the hospital.

