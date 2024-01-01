Jan. 1, 2024: What new laws go into effect in Georgia?

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Day, it wasn’t just the year that changed. New laws went into effect all over the country — including in Georgia.

Here are a few of the most impactful ones in our state.

Wider healthcare

The Consumer Access to Contracted Healthcare (CATCH) Act amends a previous act, giving more protections and options for people seeking in-network healthcare. It sets new standards to ensure everyone with insurance can access primary and specialty care, mental healthcare, substance abuse treatment, pharmacies and laboratories — regardless of where they live.

It also requires insurers to report data to the state commissioner proving their compliance. Companies could be penalized if the commissioner decides they aren’t following the law.

Reduced taxes

Tax relief is on the way. In an amendment to a previous tax act, Georgia’s income tax will now be a flat rate set to decrease until 2029, assuming state revenue remains steady.

The rates are:

5.49% in 2024

5.39% in 2025

5.29% in 2026

5.19% in 2027

5.09% in 2028

4.99% in 2029

Georgia’s tax rate for the top bracket in 2023 was 5.75%. The Office of Planning and Budget estimates the new rate will save Georgia taxpayers more than $1 billion in 2024 alone.

In December, Gov. Brian Kemp proposed setting 2024′s tax rate to 5.39% compared to the bill’s already-set 5.49%. It will be submitted for consideration during the upcoming regular session of the General Assembly in January.

Clearer online subscription renewal terms

Tired of seeing random subscription renewals on your credit card statement? This new act may help with that.

The Georgia Online Automatic Renewal Transparency Act stops companies from putting “unnecessary barriers” in place to cancel online subscriptions.

Now, services need to:

make their renewal and cancellation terms clear

send a notice before or within three days of charging the customer, re-iterating the terms

make cancellations available online if the service itself can be accepted online

notify the customer if the price or services are changing

The law also stops third-party food delivery services from using a restaurant’s name or likeness without written consent.

More 911 operator training

Starting in 2024, 911 operators in Georgia will need to complete annual training on how to give CPR instructions over the phone, an amendment ruled.

By 2025, anybody without the mandatory education can’t be certified as a communications officer.

