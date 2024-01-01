Man dies in first shooting of the year in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two hours into the new year Tallahassee Police were called to their first shooting scene of 2024.

The shooting happened in the 600 block of Osceola Street around 2:15 a.m., according to TPD.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot and started rendering life-saving aid. TPD says the man died at the scene due to his injuries.

A witness at the scene described hearing what sounded like at least three gunshots, and then immediately left the scene.

WCTV has been keeping track of all shootings within Leon County since the beginning of 2022. With this shooting, Tallahassee has suffered a deadly shooting on the first day of each year since 2022.

In total, 2022 and 2023 closed out with 110 shootings each. At least 24 of those were deadly in 2023 and 14 in 2022.

This is a developing situation, keep checking back for more details.

